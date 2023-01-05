Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,134,000 after buying an additional 4,042,654 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after buying an additional 3,537,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after buying an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SCHF opened at $32.89 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

