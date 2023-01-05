Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $287,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 225,931 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $1,064,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 248,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,270 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 40,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

