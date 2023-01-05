Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $444,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VYM opened at $108.94 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.07.

