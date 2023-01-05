Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 984 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.35 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average of $62.60.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.