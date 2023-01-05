Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $95.80 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $162.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.