Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 990 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE WPC opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day moving average is $80.45.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.