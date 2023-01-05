Crumly & Associates Inc. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

