CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Trimmed by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

CSX opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

