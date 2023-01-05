Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.85

Shares of Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 18961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Cypress Development Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 42.83 and a quick ratio of 42.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$136.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald George Myers sold 34,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$36,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,500 shares in the company, valued at C$296,625. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $115,200.

Cypress Development Company Profile

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

