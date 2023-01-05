D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONY. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SONY stock opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $77.88.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

