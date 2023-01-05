D.B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,403,000 after buying an additional 79,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after buying an additional 302,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.00.

Charter Communications Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $354.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $649.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.45.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

