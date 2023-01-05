D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 10,597 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GPK stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 33.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.