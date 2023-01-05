DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACLS. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.62. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $88.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $148,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $148,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

