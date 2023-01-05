Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 7,250 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after buying an additional 1,739,037 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,865,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $147.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.80. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $294.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $367.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.