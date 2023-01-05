Denali Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 300 LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

LCI Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

LCI Industries stock opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.35. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $159.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

LCI Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.