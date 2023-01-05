Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,195 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in JD.com by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.53 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

