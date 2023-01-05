Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 105 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after buying an additional 462,306 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,691,000 after buying an additional 134,793 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,420,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,198,000 after buying an additional 78,385 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,273,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,890,000 after buying an additional 344,471 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,804,320 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $159.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.71. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

