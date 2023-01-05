Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 124 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.88.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $344.39 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $534.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.36.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

