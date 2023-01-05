Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 167 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,286,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,300,000 after purchasing an additional 467,690 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $128.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $137.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

