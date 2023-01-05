Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 290.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

Nucor Stock Up 4.5 %

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUE stock opened at $137.00 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

