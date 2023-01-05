Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE opened at $79.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $110.67. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

