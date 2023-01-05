Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

