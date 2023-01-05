Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,880 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HPE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

