Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 162 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LMT opened at $476.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $482.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $357.55 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

