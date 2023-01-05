Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,101 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,352 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,101 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

