Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 50.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $347,139.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,023,272.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $347,139.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,023,272.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $98,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,252,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,636 shares of company stock valued at $26,676,023. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM opened at $139.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.05. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $239.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

