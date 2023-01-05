Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BDX opened at $258.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.05. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

