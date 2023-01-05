Divi Achieves Market Cap of $35.05 Million (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Divi has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Divi has a market capitalization of $35.05 million and $235,626.18 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Divi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00070572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00059880 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003907 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Divi

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,072,008,789 coins and its circulating supply is 3,219,135,258 coins. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,072,008,788.727195 with 3,218,865,962.7649646 in circulation. The last known price of Divi is 0.01121101 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $233,401.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

