Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 51.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 513.4% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 111,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $104.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.96. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

