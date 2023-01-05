e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $64.00. The stock traded as high as $56.92 and last traded at $56.16, with a volume of 6690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.30.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $170,681.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,998,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $170,681.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,998,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,459 shares of company stock worth $5,001,062. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

