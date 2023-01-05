Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Position Lessened by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Easterly Government Properties worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,629,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after buying an additional 718,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 614,888 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,932,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 149.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 231,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth $3,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 424.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. Citigroup downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.