Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $69.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EIX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Edison International by 50.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 116.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,096 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

