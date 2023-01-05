El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Short Interest Update

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

El Pollo Loco Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

