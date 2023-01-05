Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $75,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.45.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 369,491 shares of company stock valued at $128,245,806 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $363.10 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

