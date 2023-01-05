Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires Shares of 306 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Netflix by 3,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,484,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,646,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $309.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $592.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.54.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.54.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

