Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Up 1.4% This Week

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $15.08 billion and $1.49 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for $177.40 or 0.01053891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.00445541 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $374.13 or 0.02223568 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.55 or 0.30438931 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 177.51631294 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,417,629.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

