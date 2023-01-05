Enviva Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,085 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 521% compared to the typical daily volume of 497 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,834,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John K. Keppler acquired 4,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $250,362.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,541 shares in the company, valued at $36,698,001.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 551,563 shares of company stock worth $28,884,989. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,291,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 52,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Trading Up 2.7 %

Enviva Announces Dividend

NYSE:EVA opened at $49.67 on Thursday. Enviva has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

