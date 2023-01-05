Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shares rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 3,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 255,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Exscientia Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Exscientia had a negative net margin of 405.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Exscientia by 21.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,872,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,057,000 after buying an additional 856,706 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exscientia by 33.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,811,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 708,460 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Exscientia by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,639,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,554 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Exscientia by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,427,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Exscientia by 10.8% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 82,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

