F3Logic LLC Sells 145 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

F3Logic LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Paycom Software by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.2 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $303.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.41. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $334.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.