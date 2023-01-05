Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,601 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 7.7% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 311,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 57.5% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Prologis by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 104,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 271,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE:PLD opened at $116.96 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

