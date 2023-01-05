Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 329.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,595 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Fiserv by 12.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,575 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,970,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Fiserv by 518.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.09.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.