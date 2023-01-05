Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,870,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921,306 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $670,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.57 and its 200-day moving average is $391.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $480.03.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

