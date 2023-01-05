Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $130,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,558,000 after purchasing an additional 490,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $178.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

