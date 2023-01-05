Fifth Third Bancorp Has $12.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after buying an additional 87,311 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after buying an additional 47,243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

