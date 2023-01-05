Fifth Third Bancorp Has $13.85 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.13% of Packaging Co. of America worth $13,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,236,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKG opened at $130.80 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.38 and its 200-day moving average is $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

