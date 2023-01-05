Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 27,723 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,723 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.15% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,170.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $83.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.35. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.90 and a 52 week high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

