Financial Advantage Inc. Has $5.39 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,089 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 5.3% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.65. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

