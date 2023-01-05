Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.15% of Chemed worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $509.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $503.90 and a 200 day moving average of $483.42. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $528.72.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total transaction of $965,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,027,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,780 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

