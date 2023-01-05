Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,180 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.20% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after buying an additional 585,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,946,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,346,000 after buying an additional 161,978 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,820,000 after buying an additional 2,667,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,923,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,112,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after buying an additional 4,772,676 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 459.28%.

HR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading

