Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 2,514 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 327.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $91.84 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.76.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

